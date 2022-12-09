The Interior Ministry informs that all the reports about planted explosive devices across the capital Skopje that were received today were false. The so far unprecedented wave of threatening emails targeted the main transportation hub in Skopje, two shopping malls, a large residential building, an elementary school and a police station – all had to be evacuated.

Bomb squad members investigated the threats and found that they are fake – like the dozens of threats that were emailed over the past month, most of them to high schools. The malls and the bus and railway station are operating again.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called the situation alarming and blamed the Interior Ministry for failing to find the source of the threats. “Thousands of citizens live in fear and under pressure every day. The responsibility to handle this situation lies with Interior Miniser Oliver Spasovski. Spasovski is not capable to calm down the situation. What has he been doing for months? The Government must take immediate steps to restore the security and Oliver Spasovski needs to resign immediately, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.