The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry protested the broadcasting of a Russian made movie about the spread of Christianity among the Slavic nations which credits medieval Macedonia with the work of Ss. Cyril and Methodius. Bulgaria wants exclusive credit for the work of the “Apostles to the Slavs” to go to the medieval Bulgarian state.

We hope that such provocations do not directly or indirectly include third parties and will not create divisions in the future, or that we will witness claims that are contrary to the generally accepted facts of world history, the Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgaria is blocking the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia as it demands that Macedonia accepts the Bulgarian historic narrative.