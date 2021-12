In his New Year message, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski wishes that 2022 is the year of a return to the “true values”.

The children of Macedonia deserve a new, happy future in an orderly country that will meet their needs. Let 2022 be the year where changes are brought for a final victory and a triumph of the true values. Dear friends, I promise you that will all my might I will fight to make things better, Mickoski said.