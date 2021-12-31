Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) leader Ali Ahmeti extended New Year’s greetings, wishing all citizens health and well-being in the coming year.
Through the greetings, Ahmeti announces that the coming year will be full of challenges because, as he says “we are working hard for a better future”.
The last days of this year encourage us to reflect on the past 365 days and to set our goals for the next 12 months. This year, as well as the previous one, was followed by the new rules of life imposed by the pandemic, but also by the loss of many of our citizens due the virus and tragedies causing great pain to all of us. This year also marked the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Agreement, the legal confirmation of Corridor 8, the declaring of Shar Mountain as a national park, as well as the next election victory, says Ahmeti.
