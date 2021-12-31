As Macedonians prepare to ring in the New Year, impression is that the fear of the coronavirus has largely abated and that, unlike a year ago, many are preparing to have parties similar to the pre-Covid era.

The capital Skopje was decorated free of charge, by companies who chose to donate the decorations, so that the public budget for the celebration can be re-allocated for welfare. Puka Kozmetika, DNK, Nokaut, Naum Petreski, Zuica Lazova and DJ Slave will perform at the Macedonia Square this evening.

Citizens are urged, and are largely complying with the call, to tone down on the pyrotechnics. The capital is largely quiet in the evenings, where in previous years you could often hear firecrackers going off. Fireworks are planned for midnight, though.