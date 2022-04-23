Robin O’Neill, the first mediator in the Greek-Macedonian dispute, told the “Voice of the People” program that he was disappointed with the Bulgarian leadership for its brazen and non-European behavior towards Macedonia, imposing uncivilized behavior that violates European principles and standards.

Central Southern Europe needs Macedonia to be a member of the European Union, and Bulgaria needs to recognize that. Greece set a very bad example in trying to impose its own narrow demands on Macedonia and it is unfortunate that Bulgaria is now following that course. The right course is for Bulgaria to allow Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations to start, and during those negotiations all issues that are specific to Bulgaria should be raised!

The British ambassador and the first European mediator in the Greek-Macedonian name dispute told “Republika” the following:

Bulgaria should recognize the country’s identity, language and open the gates for Macedonia in the EU!

The diplomat commented on the policy of the Bulgarian leadership led by President Radev and Prime Minister Petkov towards Macedonia and the denial of identity, language, history, telling official Sofia: