The announcements of new government borrowing will bring Macedonia to its knees. In just two years, the Government of SDSM and DUI increased the debt by1.6 billion euros, and with the new higher borrowing this year, which they plan with the budget review, the new debt in just three years will be 2.3 billion euros and will reach historic high of 7.9 billion euros, Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE said at today’s press conference.

It is clear to all of us that the Macedonian economy is facing another strong challenge. The war in Ukraine and the Western economic sanctions against Russia will have severe and long-term consequences for the world, and thus for the domestic economy. Inflation eats away the purchasing power of money, and wages do not grow at the rate of inflation.

Firms are facing difficulties in placing themselves in foreign and domestic markets, with rising prices of inputs in production, with reduced prospects for business growth. The imbalance in the balance of payments in a long period of time is high, and the population is afraid of Denar savings. The state facing these challenges should be led by a credible government. A government that will not work for its own enrichment and wasteful spending.

The current government has lost all battles with all crises. This Government has put its personal interests before the interests of the state – both in politics and in the economy. It’s time to change. That is why we are calling for early parliamentary elections, she said.

