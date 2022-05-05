In his remarks at the conference held in Sofia yesterday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that his country wants all open issues with Macedonia to be resolved before it will allow the opening of EU accession talks.

Bulgaria remains on the position that it wants the disputed political issues with Skopje to be resolved before the opening of EU accession talks. This includes amending the Constitution of Macedonia to include one word – Bulgarians – along with other statehood nations, Radev said, adding that Bulgaria sees no other alternative than bringing Macedonia to the EU, but it wants to have its demands met.