The Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, Ivan Demerdzhiev, with an accompanying delegation, is paying a working visit to Macedonia today, during which he will meet with the Macedonian Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski.

At the meeting, they are expected to discuss the activities that should be undertaken on the occasion of the upcoming celebration of Goce Delcev’s birth anniversary on February 4.

According to the press release of the Minister of Interior, the two ministers will not make statements to the media after the meeting, but only a press release will be issued.