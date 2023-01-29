Ivan Demerdzhiev, the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior, will be paying a working visit to the Ministry of Interior, where he will meet with Minister Oliver Spasovski, the Ministry of Interior informed.

According to the press release of the Minister of Interior, the two ministers will not make statements to the media after the meeting, but only a press release will be issued.

The meeting of the Ministers of Interior of the two countries comes after information was published that on February 4, when the birth anniversary of the Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev is celebrated, an organized group of Bulgarian citizens will come to Skopje. President Stevo Pendarovski assessed that the commemoration of Delcev is an event of high-security risk, and the Macedonian authorities announced that they will take all security measures.