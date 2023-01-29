The vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, reacts that the absence of a state strategy has led us to the point of a cold war with Bulgaria.

He adds that, on top of that, Macedonia has blocked European integration and is placed in a position where everything Bulgaria demands is signed and accepted by the SDSM government.

And it is not only the constitutional amendments that are in question, just as the agreement with Bulgaria on good neighborliness was not the first and only thing that the Bulgarians demanded but only an open pandora’s box. SDS and DUI pushed an agenda that they had closed the open issues with Bulgaria, and therefore that all disputes had been resolved. It didn’t take long, all the guarantees and boasts of the SDSM and DUI government were in vain and we got a veto from Bulgaria. The statements of the SDSM and DUI government were upgraded by Stevo Pendarovski, who publicly came out and said that the number 1 national figure of Macedonia, Goce Delcev was an ethnic Bulgarian. Such humiliations from the president of a country had not been heard of before. After Pendarovski’s statements, the entire executive power was unanimous with the submissive attitude towards Bulgaria, they accepted all negations and pushed them to the detriment of Macedonia, to the detriment of the historical truth and to the detriment of the facts, says Nikoloski.

He adds that despite all the spine-bending, Macedonia does not stop being humiliated and Macedonians do not stop being humiliated.

The conclusion of this brief review of the history of relations between Bulgaria and Macedonia is clear to everyone. The submissive relationship does not bear fruit, the state is humiliated and the positions are disrupted, the positions are at the lowest possible level. Everyone asks themselves the question, what is the deep background of the submissive relationship of the SDSM and DUI government. They are silent because they are up to their necks in crime and corruption. They are not honest and crime and corruption reign in Macedonia. This has been clearly stated by numerous international institutions and the lack of an effective fight against organized crime and corruption as well as the failure to introduce a functional rule of law system is the main reason why they hope that with a submissive attitude towards Bulgaria, this will be forgotten and they will be forgiven. Today there is a completely disoriented government. A government that has not responded adequately to any single provocation from Bulgaria, a government that is silent, and a government that succumbs to all pressures. Those unconvincing statements that they perceived the situation and knew that this was the result of some foreign structures and services are not enough. If so, then let them say who those foreign structures and services are and what they are doing to sanction them. Why wait until February 4 to see if and who in general will be declared persona non grata, that is, will not be allowed to enter Macedonia, and why wait until February 4 in order not to put an end to this negative relationship and negative statements from Bulgaria.

Finally, all the mechanisms are with this government and they are the ones who can act, says Nikoloski.

Therefore, in order to improve the position of the country, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE presented several requests: