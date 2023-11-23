Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov clarified in an address to the European Parliament that Bulgaria currently has no additional demands for Macedonia beyond those agreed upon in last year’s EU decision, based on the “French proposal.”

Denkov emphasized that the relationship deterioration over the years isn’t solely Bulgaria’s responsibility. He highlighted the necessary conditions that North Macedonia must fulfill for launching the negotiation process, stating that criticism towards Bulgaria in this context is unjustified. Denkov stressed that the issue isn’t just about Bulgaria’s relations with Macedonia but also involves North Macedonia’s relationship with the European Union.

Denkov’s response came after a query from German MEP Reinhard Bütikofer regarding Bulgaria’s stance on opening the door for Macedonia’s EU accession. Bütikofer highlighted Macedonia’s efforts, including changing its name to facilitate entry into Europe. However, he also noted the hate speech of Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki, co-chairman of the nationalist VMRO – Bulgarian National Movement (VMRO-BND).

Dzhambazki criticized Denkov, urging him to prioritize Bulgarian national interests over “foreign interests,” addressing issues like high prices of basic products and energy, attributing them to EU green policies. He also emphasized the treatment of Bulgarians in North Macedonia and Serbia, alleging human rights violations against them.

Dzhambazki accused MEPs from the liberal Renew Europe group of turning a blind eye to the repression and violence against Bulgarians and failing to address their right to self-determination.

Overall, the debate in the European Parliament highlighted tensions between Bulgaria and Macedonia, encompassing issues of national interests, human rights, and EU accession.