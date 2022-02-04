Is a new “front” opening between Macedonia and Bulgaria, but now directly in the US Congress?, “Pressing TV” has learned.

This question inevitably arises after the latest reaction of the Macedonian Patriotic Organization (MPO) in the United States, in connection with the announced “Macedonian American Heritage Month”, which should be held in September this year, to mark the history, customs and the culture of Macedonian Americans and their contribution to the development of the United States.

MPO’s statement was sent only to the agency BGNES and according to it, it is evident that an attempt is being made to steal the whole idea and event, and the Macedonian language is used as a basis for that. The draft resolution on the Macedonian American Heritage Month was submitted to the House of Representatives by Democrat Brandan Boyle from Pennsylvania. The initiative has been submitted to the Committee for Supervision and Reforms for consideration and it should assess whether it will be introduced in the plenary hall.

“Our American ancestors before 1945 were Macedonians and defined themselves as ‘Macedonians’, but they used the term ‘MACEDONIAN BULGARIANS’ or ‘Bulgarian Macedonians’ to distinguish themselves from other ethnic groups in Macedonia. Before the Second World War, “Macedonian” was not an ethnographic, but a geographical term, and the vast majority of Macedonians before 1945 declared themselves as Macedonian Bulgarians.