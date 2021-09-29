The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has handed over a note of protest to acting chargé d’affaires at Macedonia’s embassy involving a replacement of a Bulgarian monument located in Macedonia, MIA’s Sofia correspondent reports.

As MIA’s Sofia correspondent reports, at today’s meeting at the Ministry, the director of the Directorate for Southeast Europe Vanja Andreeva informed the acting head of mission in Macedonia’s embassy that the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Skopje discovered that in the yard of the church in the village of Klepac, Prilep region, the monument in honor of Duke Velko Skocivirceto and eight of his generals who died in battle with Ottoman troops in 1904 had been replaced.

It was also discovered that the original inscription in Bulgarian language had been replaced, and parts of the authentic text and some of the names of the murdered rebels had been removed.