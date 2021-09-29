Providing 250 new environmentally friendly buses and free public transport as a solution to several problems in Skopje, such as resolving the traffic chaos, reducing air pollution and more accessible public transport for citizens, is one of the key projects of the independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Arsovska continued with a detailed presentation of projects from her program. With 250 new eco-friendly buses, Arsovska plans to solve the traffic chaos and provide better and faster connection in the city.

Skopje has existential problems that we must solve. We must have fast and reliable projects that will make Skopje a better place to live. Because we are all witnesses of dirty buses in public transport that no one cares about and that are not run according to the timetable. And public transport is one of the biggest problems of our city. Public transport is not just a problem in itself. The fact that it is dysfunctional, irregular and expensive, creates a serious need for citizens to use only their vehicles. This creates an additional problem, ie traffic congestion. Skopje needs fast and reliable solutions. A solution is the procurement of 250 new environmentally friendly buses, part on electric power supply, part on natural energy. This will cost far cheaper than any major project and will mean solving a decade-long problem in Skopje, said Arsovska.

According to Arsovska, the realization of this project will reduce air pollution, Skopje and the people of Skopje will get safe and fast transportation, without losing the greenery of the city, without moving bridges, without megalomaniac utopian projects.

Arsovska announced the realization of this project with the support of international institutions, which for such and similar projects give major support to many other European cities.