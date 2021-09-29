Stip, as a fast growing city, has started to create new needs for development and infrastructural progress. Our vision is to create an adaptable city and to satisfy the interests of all citizens in our municipality, something we have already started to do on the website for ideas novaidninazastip.mk, where everyone has the opportunity to participate in the construction of our city and influence priorities of Stip, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor for municipality of Stip Ivan Jordanov emphasized at Wednesday’s press conference.

Regarding urban infrastructure, Jordanov announced close cooperation with the citizens’ associations for the construction of a retirement home and a regional center for children and adults with special needs, as well as the construction of a dignified place for animal sheltering.