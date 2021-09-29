In my program for the upcoming local elections, I will pay special attention to creating better living conditions for young people in Gevgelija, said VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Gevgelija, Andon Saramandov.

Construction of a new kindergarten in Urban block 7 and reconstruction of the “Partizan” sports facility in Gevgelija are priorities in my program. With the construction of a new kindergarten, we will provide enough places to take care of the youngest in Gevgelija. New kindergarten by all standards, rearrangement of the interior and exterior for a safe and content-filled childhood of the youngest. Reconstruction of the “Partizan” sports facility in Gevgelija with due attention and respect for the results and memories of several generations of Gevgelija people since it has been operating, he said.

