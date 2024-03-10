“Undoubtedly, a teacher must and should conduct a class without relying on a textbook in front of them, but the lack of textbooks poses a problem for students and parents alike. While we can teach in the classroom without a textbook, the challenge arises when students return home and need to review and reinforce what they learned during the class. Although we often provide additional materials, the absence of textbooks has compelled us to resort to dictation,” said Gotse Bumbaroski, a member of the Commission for Education and Science of the VMRO-DPMNE, during today’s educational platform for the future in Kumanovo, focusing on the topic “New concept for the development of education.”

He continued, emphasizing that while digitization is undoubtedly necessary, the availability of printed textbooks is crucial.He emphasized that the future Government of VMRO-DPMNE will focus on improving the quality of education.

I must say that if we want all changes, the activity that the future VMRO-DPMNE Government will direct to improve the quality of education to be successful, and the success and introduction of all changes are directly through the teachers, then we must have motivated teachers. Only motivated teachers can successfully introduce all the innovations and all the programs that we believe are intended to improve education in Macedonia,” says Bubaroski.

He said that the future VMRO-DPMNE Government will sign the collective agreement on education.

This Government led by SDSM and DUI did not sign the collective agreement on education. the future Government led by VMRO-DPMNE will cooperate with all social factors that represent them in all educational institutions in primary and secondary education and the Government of VMRO-DPMNE will sign the collective agreement for education. By the end of the mandate, all educators will receive a salary according to a collective agreement,” said Bumbaroski.

He indicated that all teachers in primary and secondary education will have fair development in their career development.