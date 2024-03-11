From today, the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate (SSI) will start with extraordinary inspections and issuing decisions to prohibit the admission of children in kindergartens who are not fully immunized with the DTP vaccine against whooping cough.

This was announced by the DSZI on Friday after they received the decision from the Minister of Health Ilir Demiri, based on the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, to carry out extraordinary inspections and prohibit the admission of children to preschool institutions, who are not immunized, or are incompletely immunized. immunized with DTP.