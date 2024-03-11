The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced a reduction in fuel prices, with a decrease of Mden 0.5 per liter starting from Monday midnight. The revised prices are as follows: EUROSUPER BS-95 at Mden 82.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 at Mden 84.5 per liter, EURODIESEL at Mden 76.5 per liter, and extra light household oil at Mden 75 per liter.

Conversely, in accordance with the ERC’s decision, the price of Mazut M-1 is set to increase to Mden 44.019 per kilogram.