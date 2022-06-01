In an interview with TV Alsat’s “Show 200”, US Ambassador Kate Maries Byrnes talked about the strategic dialogue between Macedonia and the United States set to be held on June 2 in Washington and presented some of the topics that are expected to be found on the agenda of the meeting.

The agenda is still being prepared, but the idea is to cover more topics from economic prosperity, strengthening democratic institutions, defense and security, and bringing in experts to discuss each side’s priorities. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Osmani, will lead the delegation from Macedonia, the list for the other representatives is still being finalized. For our part, Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried, who recently visited Macedonia, will be the official host, but there will be opportunities for meetings with other officials, said Ambassador Byrnes.

The strategic dialogue is a good opportunity for continuous cooperation between the two countries and is an excellent roadmap for the continuation of the partnership between the United States and Macedonia, said the ambassador, answering the question – what message would she convey to her successor in Skopje.