VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce to resign immediately, after Pfizer informed that it still hasn’t signed a contract for coronavirus vaccines with Macedonia.

Filipce was manipulating the public since December, when he said that Macedonia has met the conditions to sign a contract and that all that is left is to arrange for the delivery. Now it is coming to surface that the agreement is nowhere near to being signed.

They are lying for half a year that they have a contract with Pfizer. Resignations now! Their greed is costing us lives, Nikoloski said.

Filipce is facing a major scandal when it was revealed that he tried to use a shell company registered in American Samoa to purchase 200,000 vaccines from Sinopharm, prompting the Chinese manufacturer to withdraw from the deal. A month ago, Filipce confirmed that one of the issues with Pfizer is whether the global giant will be exporting the vaccines to Macedonia directly, and it is assumed that an attempt to insert intermediaries who would take a share of the price is becoming an issue in the deal with Pfizer as well.