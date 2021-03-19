Three days ago we received an additional request from the “Pfizer” company regarding the agreement, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Friday.
According to him, the procedure was delayed precisely because of such conditions from this company, and the last one refers to the responsibility of possible side effects from the vaccine.
We communicated on December 30, when they confirmed that we meet the conditions to sign an agreement and those talks have been going on ever since. They have specific requirements for compliance with the conditions for the vaccine to be delivered here, now they have additional requirements. We signed the agreement and returned it. Now there is an additional request from three days ago, in relation to the responsibility in case of possible side effects, there are some specific requirements and we are waiting for feedback, said Filipce.
Comments are closed for this post.