From December 1, 2023, the cheap daily tariff for electricity will be reintroduced in Macedonia. This decision was made by the Regulatory Commission for Energy and Water Services (RKE) and was announced by the president of RKE, Marko Bislimoski. The cheap daily tariff will be valid from 13:00 to 15:00 and will be available to about 200,000 consumers who have so-called smart meters and those who have unhindered access to EVN meters.​​​​