NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will kick off a tour of four Western Balkan countries starting in Sarajevo on Sunday, followed by visits to Kosovo, Serbia, and Macedonia. His itinerary includes meetings with leaders, Allied country representatives, and engagements with military officials and the international community. Stoltenberg’s schedule involves talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency members, Kosovo’s President and Prime Minister, Serbia’s President and Prime Minister, and North Macedonia’s President and Prime Minister. Additionally, he plans to convene with leaders of NATO nations from the region during his time in Skopje.