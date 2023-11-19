The “Tikvesh” wine cellar upholds wine culture and tradition, hosting the 14th annual Young Wine Festival, drawing notable figures, business representatives, and partners. The event offers tastings of young wines from specific locations. Svetozar Janevski, President of the Management Board, introduced Branka Slaveska, the incoming general director with extensive international experience. The festival incorporates charitable aspects, supporting the SOS Children’s Village and “Enterprise” music school. Alongside wine tastings, guests enjoyed musical performances by various artists, emphasizing the cellar’s commitment to nurturing young musical talents for the future of the domestic music scene.