The chemical spill that alarmed the citizens of Stip yesterday, painting the Bregalnica river white, came from a the Technical Textiles company which produces industrial and construction fibers.

It’s expected that the exact type of chemical that spilled from the factory will be announced during the day. Stip citizens said that it was a white, viscous liquid. The leak was stopped and by the morning the river was back to its usual color.

Healthcare inspectors and police units are on the site in the Stip industrial zone, and the exact site of the leak has been located, with the fault apparently on the part of a subcontractor that was delivering the liquid to Technical Textiles. Local authorities are examining the quality of water in wells that are used to supply parts of the city.