Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Health Minister Venko Filipce and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo visited Thursday the vaccination site in the “Jane Sandanski” polyclinic.

The Prime Minister, the Minister and the Ambassador talked to the citizens receiving the vaccine and to the medical staff that conducts the vaccination process. They were informed about the course and daily capacity provided by the polyclinic for uninterrupted vaccination.

After the visit, Ambassador Zuo said that the fact that the Prime Minister got the Chinese vaccine was another example of friendly relations between China and Macedonia and that it was proof that Macedonia had confidence in the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Chinese vaccine reflects China’s goodwill for active support of Macedonia in the joint fight against the pandemic, Ambassador Zuo said, adding that currently there was high demand for the Chinese vaccine at home.