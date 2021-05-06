Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Health Minister Venko Filipce and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo visited Thursday the vaccination site in the “Jane Sandanski” polyclinic.
The Prime Minister, the Minister and the Ambassador talked to the citizens receiving the vaccine and to the medical staff that conducts the vaccination process. They were informed about the course and daily capacity provided by the polyclinic for uninterrupted vaccination.
After the visit, Ambassador Zuo said that the fact that the Prime Minister got the Chinese vaccine was another example of friendly relations between China and Macedonia and that it was proof that Macedonia had confidence in the Sinopharm vaccine.
The Chinese vaccine reflects China’s goodwill for active support of Macedonia in the joint fight against the pandemic, Ambassador Zuo said, adding that currently there was high demand for the Chinese vaccine at home.
Despite the current huge domestic demand for vaccines, China has overcome difficulties and provided assistance to Macedonia and other countries in order to work together to build a community for a common future for humanity. Vaccines are a powerful weapon in overcoming the pandemic and all parties need to strengthen international cooperation on vaccines so that no country in need is left behind. No one waiting for a vaccine has been forgotten. China is ready to continue to deepen practical exchanges with Macedonia, to work together in the fight against the pandemic and to promote economic recovery for the benefit of our countries and peoples, he said.
