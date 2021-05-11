Cities in Macedonia are beginning to run out of coronavirus vaccines as the vaccination rate sped up. Makedonski Brod is out of the Astra Zeneca vaccines the doctors there were using. They’re hoping to receive some Sinopharm vaccines to resume work tomorrow.

So far 200 citizens were vaccinated in the mountainous town, while 100 doctors, police and healthcare workers were already vaccinated in Skopje. Makedonski Brod currently has no active cases.

The main reserve of vaccines is the shipment of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines that were delivered in late April, but are going to run out quickly as up to 14,000 people are vaccinated a day. Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced that the next major batch of vaccines will also come from China, and will amount to 500,000 doses, but of the inferior Sinovac vaccine.