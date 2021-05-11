A total of 26 patients died of Covid-19 during the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased included a person from Skopje aged 36 and a patient from Kicevo aged 40. The total death toll of the epidemic has now reached 5,135.

More encouragingly, the Ministry reported that 171 newly diagnosed cases, almost ten times down from the peak of the Third Wave earlier this spring. The new cases were found out of 2,357 tests. The number of active cases now stands at just over 10,000.