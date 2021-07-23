The Menuvame coalition, which brings together persons with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities, was denied its request to set up protest tents across the street from the Macedonian Parliament.

The group was entirely ignored earlier this week when it staged a small protest, and now the city of Skopje rejected their request for a permanent protest site. City authorities still haven’t explained their decision.

The coalition demands an increase in the monthly financial aid for persons with disabilities to 200 EUR and the lowering of the age limit from 26 to 18 years.