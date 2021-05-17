No further relaxation of restrictions. The epidemic subsides, but the anti-covid measures remain in place. The curfew from midnight to 4 am remains in place, and cafes and restaurants will work until 11.30 pm.

The Ministry of Health told TV 24 that the same measures that were in force so far remain in place and urged the citizens to respect them.

Regarding the situation in the hospitals, according to the data of the health authorities, the number of hospitalizations has significantly dropped. A total of 490 patients are being treated in the infectious disease wards across the country, 204 of which are hospitalized in the capital.