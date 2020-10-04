475 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country the past two days, after which the Commission for Infectious Diseases will definitely introduce new restrictive measures.

As “Sloboden pecat” has learned from members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, at tomorrow’s session, which will be attended by the Minister of Health Venko Filipce, there will definitely be decisions to introduce new restrictive measures in the Skopje area.

The director of the CPH Skopje and member of the Commission for Infectious Diseases Aleksandar Stojanov told “Sloboden pecat” that measures will have to be introduced, because the situation is alarming.

He added that the details will be known after the meeting of the Commission. The focus of the meeting will be introducing restrictions on the working hours of cafes, bars and restaurants where protocols are grossly violated, especially in the evenings when they are overcrowded and people do not wear protective equipment. The cafes, bars and restaurants are difficult to control, and night life in Skopje and the other cities across the country takes place without observing any protocols.