The Brako company, owned by Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angusev, quickly collected on 3.6 million EUR from its contract to build a number of Covid field hospitals.

The funds were provided by the Labour and Welfare Ministry with a loan from the World Bank. The Ministry prepared an international request for bids, only to have it awarded to Zaev’s confidant. Brako, that has medical beds as one of its production lines, set up a dozen of field hospitals and is currently installing two more.

Angusev left the Zaev cabinet a year ago, but remains close to the Prime Minister. Recently Zaev presented a sweeping truck produced by Brako before the press.