The Zaev cabinet is hiding the identities of nearly 60 advisers who are being paid nearly 40,000 EUR a month, BIRN reports. The news outlet asked the cabinet to reveal the names of this category of part time advisers and employees, but were refused citing privacy considerations.

The contracts are different in size and include services such as speechwriting, production of scientific studies, graphic design, geology consulting, translations.. The cabinet already has 250 full time employees and these contracts are on top of the permanent staff.

Only the public relations department has four departments and 17 employees, and this is now beefed up with dozens of secretive part time employees.