VMRO-DPMNE concluded its gathering planned to discuss the work of the local administration officials elected through the party at the 2021 elections. VMRO Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski said that 125 million EUR were invested over the past year, improving the lives of citizens across the country.

This is a serious number. The Government promised to invest as much over the past six years. They failed to do so, but the VMRO-DPMNE mayors are doing it. Soon we will hold early general elections, in which VMRO will win, and you will notice the difference, Misajlovski said.

He added that all municipalities ran by VMRO-DPMNE are actively investing and implementing changes, building new roads and schools and repairing past mismanagement.

Party Vice President Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska said that the revenue of these municipalities were increased by 61 percent, which, she added, shows that their predecessors were being corrupt. She warned that the coming period will be difficult, especially as the central SDSM led Government is reducing transfers due to the municipalities.

Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski accused the Government of deliberately trying to damage the work of the municipalities led by VMRO-DPMNE. “But this won’t last long, and soon we will have synergy between the central and the local Government”, Nikoloski said, also hinting at coming early elections.