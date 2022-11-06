In his closing remarks at the large political gathering held to discuss the work of the local administration, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski referred to the work of the party’s mayors and other local officials over the past year as “imposing”. Mickoski said that over 125 million EUR were invested in the municipalities and that efforts will be even more intense in the coming period.

We will not lose our spirit. We are ambitious, motivated and we will live up to the brand of our past projects, Mickoski said.

He also welcomed the work of some other municipalities, led by coalition partners or would-be coalition partners, like Tetovo and Kumanovo, which he said were also saddled with huge debts and face lack of cooperation from the central Government, but were able to achieve significant results.