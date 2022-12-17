Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani referred Saturday to the annulment of the judgments against former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, saying he would not like to speculate on the court’s decision but adding there should be an explanation and urging for more transparency.

Osmani expects to hold a consultation with the President of the State Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski these days and to make a decision on whether the former director of the National Security Agency Viktor Dimovski will leave for the ambassador position in Paris, following the case related to the citizenship of Olesandr Onishchenko.

The minister emphasizes that a political decision should be made, and that they will not wait for the results of the investigation.

I am sure that the results of the investigation will help us in our decision, but this is still a political decision and political consultation, said Osmani at the meeting with journalists.

Asked about the case of the annulment of the ruling regarding former UBK director Saso Mijalkov, Osmani says that he does not want to prejudge the Court’s decision, but that he thinks there should be an explanation as to why this happened. Courts, says Osmani, should be more transparent.