Several buildings in the country were also evacuated yesterday due to reports of bomb threats, which, as in the previous days, were found to be false after checks by the teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Yesterday, the authorities notified the NATO structures about the bomb threats, a special headquarters has already been established in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and it is expected that the Coordination Council will be convened, where everything from the aspect of national security will be discussed.

Yesterday, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, pointed out that a special headquarters was established in the Ministry of Internal Affairs to work on the case of bomb threats.

I expect the Coordinating Council to be convened where we will discuss the national security aspect because the National Security Agency and other institutions that are important in this part must also be included here. Because if the reports are an announcement of terrorism, then we all need to get involved in this in order to stabilize the situation, emphasized Spasovski.

He said that some of the messages that have been sent are the same as those received by the countries in the region.

According to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, the intensity and scope of the reports, as well as the sample applied to bomb threats in this country, as well as in other countries, gives a well-founded assumption that it is a question of hybrid attacks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, informed yesterday that NATO structures have been alerted about the continuous reports of bombs in the country. And Osmani is of the opinion that these are hybrid threats that also occur in the region.