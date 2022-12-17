The country is stable, there is no risk of destabilization, reassures Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani after the series of false reports of bomb threats and the appeal of the German MFA to their citizens to be vigilant if they travel to Macedonia.

The NATO Alliance has been informed about the bomb threats, and the process is led by the Ministry of Interior, and they asked for help from the partner countries that are facing the same problem. According to Osmani, the threat comes from outside, and as he said – it is not a teenagers’ game.