HOW ESM (former ELEM) IS ROBBED AND DESTROYED:

The management of ESM (former ELEM) issues a mining contract for the entire calendar year three months before the start of the local election campaign.

One company applies for the contract. There is no electronic auction and there is only one bid.

The total value of the tender is almost 13 million euros. The price is 99 den / GJ, and only some years ago it happened the contract to be cancelled for 44 den / GJ (https://sdk.mk/…/transmet-sega-nudi-44-denari-za-iskop…/)

ESM (former ELEM) ended 2020 with a loss of 16.8 million euros. Elections are approaching, an advance payment must be taken!

Dear fellow citizens, In a few months from today, you will decide whether you want to live in this everyday life of crime, corruption, bankruptcy, debts and lack of ideas offered by SDSM or our plan for the future, Macedonia for all people. There will be accountability, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.