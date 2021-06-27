Zaev, who does not know how to write and is illiterate, is also illiterate for the economy, that is why we have poverty, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Zaev only knows how to be involved in crime. Zaev does not know how to work. SDSM is the only party that steals from the people, and it promotes and boasts about it. The crisis fuel tax as they call it is a permanent increase in the price of fuels of 4.13 denars and it will have implications for the amount of all prices of products and services that citizens get. The crisis tax is a robbery of the people, who were previously indebted for over 7 billion euros. The people pay for the wastefulness and incompetence of the government through taxes. And while the people around Zaev are getting rich, the people are suffering, said the opposition party in a press release on Sunday.