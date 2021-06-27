The shipment of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines the Ministry of Health bought from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac will arrive today at the Skopje International Airport.

According to the announcements, the shipment of vaccines will be welcomed by the State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Ivanka Stojanoski and the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zhuo.

100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, procured through the COVAX program, arrived in Macedonia on Friday afternoon.

Health Minister Venko Filipce wrote yesterday on Facebook profile that in the coming days the vaccination will accelerate all citizens registered at the vakcinacija.mk website will get vaccination appointment.