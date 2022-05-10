Corona report: 115 new cases diagnosed Macedonia 10.05.2022 / 14:27 The Healthcare Ministry informed that 115 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed over the past day. There were no deaths reported. Of the 115 new cases, 23 were reinfections. The number of active cases across the country holds steady at 594. reportcorona Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 04.05.2022 Corona report: 1 death, 135 new cases Macedonia 16.03.2022 Covid commission chief blames conspiracy theories for the loss of up to 3,000 lives Macedonia 09.03.2022 Corona report: Two deaths, 292 new cases Macedonia News Mickoski met with Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg VMRO began its full blockade of Parliament Kumanovo attackers say they will continue to work for a united Albania VMRO-DPMNE began the blockade of Parliament Mickoski: The recognition of our church is a push against Bulgarian claims on our history Macron raises prospect of a two-tier Europe, that would likely leave Macedonia on the outside The Russian church dismisses Bartholomew’s move, says it still considers Macedonia under jurisdiction of the Serbian church Hungary donated 72,000 rapid Covid tests to Macedonia .
