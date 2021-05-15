A total of 13 patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry reported. Unusually, six of them died in their homes, and only seven during hospital treatment. The total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus epidemic in Macedonia now stands at 5,197.

The Ministry also reported a low number of newly diagnosed patients – 112 – out of 4,196 tests. The spike in testing is due to Greece opening its border for Macedonian tourists. The number of active cases dropped down to 3,833 – a quarter of what it was during the peak of the March – April wave.