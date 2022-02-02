The Healthcare Ministry reported that 18 patients died of Covid-19 over the past day. The ages of the deceased ranged from 56 to 90.

Additionally, eight more patients who died earlier this year but whose deaths were not reported at the time, were added to today’s report. Their ages ranged from 41 to 81. Of the total 26 deceased, 12 were fully vaccinated, and 25 had other health issues.

The Ministry also informed that 1,543 new cases were diagnosed out of 4,667 tests. The number of active cases holds steady at 14,336.