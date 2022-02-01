The latest daily coronavirus report issued by the Healthcare Ministry shows that 23 patients died over the past day. This includes a 35 year old patient from Skopje.

The ages of the other deceased patients ranged between 59 and 84.

Additionally, 12 patients who died in late December and January, but whose deaths were not immediately reported, were added to the report. Of the total 35 patients who died, 13 were fully vaccinated, and 34 had prior illnesses.

A new near record in infections was also reported – 2,000 new cases were diagnosed out of 5,779 tests. Of them, 267 were of patients who already overcame the illness once. The number of active cases rose slightly to 14,783.