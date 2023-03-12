The latest report of the Judicial Council found that 13 out of 27 basic courts in the country are “tardy” with their work. The remainder of the courts were found to be efficient.

The report found wild discrepancies in the number of cases a judge would resolve in a year, depending on how staffed the court is. The courts are considered well staffed if they have over two thirds of their required number of judges and assistants. Only 63 percent of the 456 judges that are seen as needed in the country were appointed.