VMRO-DPMNE accuses that while the Ministry of Interior of Oliver Spasovski is boasting about something that no one sees and feels, downtown Skopje, just 300 meters from the center of the capital, a movie-like murder is taking place, passports are being granted to international crime bosses, crime blooms.

The party adds that all this is happening because the top people in the state and institutions are partners with the criminals and drug lords in Macedonia, instead of prosecuting them.

Another in the many criminals under the government’s protection is Samed Misini from Laskarci. More precisely, this person is a close friend of the director of the Public Safety Bureau, Saso Tasevski, and he is completely protected from the crimes he has committed in the past period.

Misini in broad daylight, in a populated area, fires a gun and there is a video about this that clearly shows the crime for which the Ministry of Interior of Oliver Spasovski has not taken any action so far.

He has also been linked to other crimes, such as election violence for chasing voters and observers, as well as physically attacking a businessman. This incident happened right in the office of the former mayor of the city of Skopje, Petre Silegov.

Instead of Misini being in prison, he is a frequent guest in the office of the director of PSB, Tasevski.

For all these acts of Samed Misini, no proceedings have been initiated and that is only because of his closeness to Saso Tasevski, the man most responsible for public safety in Macedonia.

Complete silence by the Ministry of Interior, Spasovski and Tasevski on the questions that were asked about this person and his crimes.

As long as SDS and DUI are at the head of the country, Macedonia will sink into crime and corruption. For that, elections are needed so that these criminals go down in history as soon as possible, reads the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.