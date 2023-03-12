Despite the scandals with the Eptisa company for which the tender procedure was changed, the government extended the deadline for the tender for the supervision of the construction of the highways on corridor 8 and corridor 10D, another company in the consortium has a suspicious background, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

Euro Consulting, which is part of the IRD-Eptisa-Electra Solutions consortium, has been owned by Branimir Dimitrijevic since its foundation until today. The same Dimitrijevic is accused in Armenia of crimes during the supervision of the development and implementation of the North-South Corridor project in Armenia. He committed fraud worth 1.8 million dollars.

It was Euro Consulting together with the other 3 companies that won the tender for the supervision of the construction of the highways from Corridor 8 and 10D, the same work for which Dimitrjevic was prosecuted for fraud in another country. Branimir Dimitrijevic, with the help of 3 Macedonian diplomats, fled Armenia with a private plane, in 2019 at a time when SDS and DUI are in power.

Now Artan Grubi and Dimitar Kovacevski reward this person for whom an international warrant has been issued from Armenia with a tender of 22 million euros.

The entire process with the supervision of this project has been compromised and is put at risk, and for that, the government of Kovacevski and Grubi should immediately cancel the tender for the selection of supervision of the project for the construction of the highways from corridor 8 and 10D and call for a new transparent tender procedure.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office should immediately open a procedure for the selection of the two companies in the supervision consortium, Eptisa and Euro Consulting, because the project and the reputation of both the state and the renowned companies that will build this project, Bechtel and Enka, are at risk, according to the reaction of VMRO – DPMNE.